A NEW cafe could open in York city centre in the spot where another chain restaurant has closed its doors.
Rosa’s Thai Cafe, which has branches in Leeds, Liverpool and London, has applied for planning permission to take over the former Joe’s Kitchen building in Coney Street near St Helen’s Square.
The chain has asked for permission to put up new signs at the site and would open from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 11pm and Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.
The former Joes’ Kitchen restaurant has been closed for some time and it shut as a result of the pandemic, according to a statement on the company’s website.
The building is across the street from The Ivy and next door to the city's historic Mansion House - the ceremonial home of the Lord Mayor of York.
