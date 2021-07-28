YORK'S McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is 'highly recommending' that customers to continue wearing facemasks - and is even continuing with a one-way system introduced during lockdown. It is all about ensuring the outlet continues to operate in a 'Covid-secure manner', said centre manager Paul Tyler. "And it has been well received by guests."
Mr Tyler said that, despite the covid measures, business in the 100 days since the outlet was first allowed to reopen following lockdown had exceeded expectations. "There was most certainly a pent up demand," Mr Tyler said. "As restrictions have eased, more and more guests have been returning to shop with us (and) customers who are visiting are spending in greater volumes than in 2019."
The Outlet was continuing to evolve, he added. "Recently we opened a new casualwear brand, Lazy Jacks. We have collaborated with a local artist who has created a fabulous art mural near our children’s play area.
"Looking ahead, we are excited to be opening our latest edition to our food quarter - Five Guys - as well as introducing a fabulous new coffee shop, 200degrees, which will have a brand new outside seating area too.
"Final discussions are also taking place with a number of other new brands who we hope to announce very soon."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.