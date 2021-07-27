YORK food bank is appealing for 10 specific items as it sends out emergency parcels to those in crisis.
What Food Banks Need, a Twitter account run by a helpful robot created by charity Give Food, shared the appeal on its page.
The food bank has four distribution points across the city - Tang Hall, Huntington, Acomb and the city centre.
Donations are regularly sent from York's schools, businesses, churches and individuals with volunteers of all backgrounds helping to sort, pack and distribute parcels.
In the latest list of items, York Food Bank requested:
- Long life juice
- Instant mash
- Jam
- Toilet rolls
- Toothbrushes
- Sponge puddings (cupboard/tinned)
- Men's deodorant
- Tea
- Bags for life
Drop-off points can be found at the front Waitrose (Foss Islands), Asda (Monks Cross), Tesco (Askam Bar) and the food bank's warehouse on Tuesday's and Thursday's between 9am-1pm at Unit 5 Sterling Park, Bleriot Way, in Clifton Moor.
However the food bank said Tesco and Asda’s permanent donation points are intended for food that has been purchased in-store.
