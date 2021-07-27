A NEW supermarket opened in York today - halfway between two long established stores in Foss Islands Road.

The Food Warehouse has been created out of the former Homesense store, which shut last year after a decade in business.

It is based just across the car park used by customers at Morrisons' big supermarket and it is also just a short distance away from the Waitrose store in the other direction.

The Food Warehouse is owned by frozen food giant Iceland. This is the first branch to open in the centre of York, although there is already one at Clifton Moor.

Iceland says the store, which it founded in 2014, is one of the country's fastest growing supermarkets, with thousands of customers having switched to it from other retailers in the past 12 months.

It claims the store offers a 'whole new shopping experience with wide aisles and low fixtures offering all the brands you would expect from a supermarket, plus the brands you wouldn't.'

The opening of the new store in Foss Islands Road is understood to have led to the creation of ten full-time and 30 part time jobs.

A huge amount of conversion work has been underway over recent months to turn the old store into a food supermarket, with Iceland having secured planning application from City of York Council earlier this year to make minor alterations to the shop front, including new entrance doors.

The Foss Islands shopping area is already home to budget retailers B&M and Home Bargains.