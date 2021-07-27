POLICE have released an image of two women in an ongoing investigation into allegations of a dog bite incidents in York.
The incident took place in the field at the end of Turner Close in Huntington around 1.30pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
A local man aged in his 40s told officers that a boxer-type dog bit him on his arm while he was protecting his own small dog from being attacked.
Police enquiries have not yet identified the possible owner of the dog involved along with another dog walker.
North Yorkshire Police needs help to identify and locate the women in this handout image.
If you recognise either of the women in the photograph or have any information that could assist the investigation, you can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nic Jackson.
You can also email nic.jackson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The crime reference number is 12210123050.
