It has been a very bad four weeks for the preservation of trees in York, with applications made for some 57 to be felled, including 15 in Main Street at Heslington - and, in addition, four ‘groups’ of sycamores, conifers, cypress and laurel.
One wonders how many trees are in a ‘group’. Why is this number never specified?
Any reader wish to hazard a guess at what the true number of trees for ‘the chop’ is for this period?
R. Hutchinson, YNET, Count de Burgh Terrace, York
