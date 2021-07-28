It has been a very bad four weeks for the preservation of trees in York, with applications made for some 57 to be felled, including 15 in Main Street at Heslington - and, in addition, four ‘groups’ of sycamores, conifers, cypress and laurel.

One wonders how many trees are in a ‘group’. Why is this number never specified?

Any reader wish to hazard a guess at what the true number of trees for ‘the chop’ is for this period?

R. Hutchinson, YNET, Count de Burgh Terrace, York