TWO drivers have been banned for their illegal journeys at York Magistrates Court.
Anthony Edge was four times the legal alcohol limit as he drove along Tadcaster Road.
He was banned from driving for 40 months.
The 57-year-old, of Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, gave a breath test reading of 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
He was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Luke Andrew Wood, 24, was given a suspended prison sentence.
The 24-year-old from Howden Road, Barlby, admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on the A162 at Brotherton on April 29.
He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does a 33-day rehabilitative programme and 15 days’ rehabilitative activities, banned for another six months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
