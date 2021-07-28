The COVID-19 vaccination was to prevent deaths, where possible, not to stop people getting the virus.
This has been achieved. Covid-19 is like the various flu strains - we will always have one strain or another with us.
The vulnerable and the elderly, a year ago, were dying in their thousands. This has been reversed: it is now people in their 20s, 30s and 40s who, in much smaller numbers, are becoming seriously ill or sadly dying. Unfortunately these are the age groups who think they are invulnerable.
However, we need to get on with our lives and learn to live with this virus as we do with flu.
Life is a risk everyday, we cannot continue to live in fear.
Ann Cruickshank, Laund Road, Huddersfield
Businesses are free to bar entry to jab refuseniks
In our free country people have the choice whether or not to have the Covid jab. Equally in our free country, organisations have the right to exclude refuseniks from entering their premises. It’s no good the unjabbed complaining about being refused entrance if it is they who refused sensible precautions.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.