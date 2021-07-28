My Godfather always told me, if you want people to take notice write to the York Press. So here goes...

My husband Don and I are involved with the local project to create the ‘Fairy Trail by the Foss’. This runs from the park entrance on Monkgate Bridge through to the cycle track bridge running over Huntington Road.

The handmade fairy houses and the trail are becoming a firm favourite forlocal families and visitors. It is lovely to see children giving great gasps when they find a new house. The recent addition of more benches and tables is also encouraging more people to use the park.

My husband and I have recently been helping out by laying down some bark on the path,s which can become slippery. The idea is to complete the whole trail with a good thick layer of bark. We are also trying to rejuvenate the entrance to the park, by uncovering the rockery and planting some shade-loving plants, and bee-friendly bushes to encourage wildlife.

The aim is to create a special area in this part of York that families can enjoy, and eventually work with local schools to create an educational area. The project also aims to develop the woodland and create a wildflower area.

But we need your help and support. is there anybody who can provide us with some bark for laying on the paths? - we need a lot! We also need a good supply of compost to dig into the rockery. Aldi and Wicks have generously given us some compost and plants, which are now doing really well.

If anybody can help then please contact ‘Fairy Trail by the Foss’ via Facebook or Tracy on 077 599 37093. Thank you in advance!

Jo Pears, Huntington Road, York