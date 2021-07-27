A POPULAR 10km run in York is set to make a return after postponement last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Runners will cross the start line for the York 10K, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, at 9.30am on Yorkshire Day, Sunday (August 1). However, the associated fun run will not be staged until next year.

The race office, baggage store and assembly zones open at 7.45am for the race to begin at 9.30am. The first finishers are expected between 10 - 10.05am.

A spokesperson for the event said: "It has been described as one of the country’s most beautiful city runs. Since its launch in 2009, the event has also grown into one of Yorkshire’s most popular 10Ks.

"The York 10K offers runners the unique opportunity to race through the heart of this wonderful city.

"The route starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, close to York Racecourse. It then takes in some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and the minster.

"The atmosphere will be electric from start to finish. For runners chasing that elusive personal best, the flat and fast course is perfect."

The York Fun Run was postponed until August 2022 in April.

Road closures will protect runners and keep cars off the entire route. They will start at midday on Saturday (July 31) while Knavesmire Road closes until 2pm on Sunday.

The main set of closures will start at 4am on Sunday when Racecourse Road will close, Bishopthorpe Road and Campleshon Road will close from 7.30am, and the rest of the on-road route including Nunnery Lane and Clifford Street will close at 8.30am.

Run organisers said Run For All will reopen the roads as soon as it is safe to do so, so timings for reopening will vary from road to road.

General and UKA entries into the 10K have sold out. But there are still charity places available so contact partner charities to check on availability.

The run was last held in 2019 - when an estimated 6,000 people took part raising money for a huge variety of charities.

More information can be found on the event's website.