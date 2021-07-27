THREE people have been sentenced by North Yorkshire magistrates for crimes in Ryedale.
Maximilian Wayne Michael Barnes, 26, of Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after he admitted assaulting a woman in a Pickering bar on June 5.
The prison term was suspended on condition he has alcohol dependency treatment for six months and does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities.
He was also barred from Number 4 Bar on Market Place, Pickering, for two years and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
John Paul McLatchie, 45, of Hawthorn Avenue, Malton, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting a shop theft in Malton.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Four days before his 22nd birthday, Jordan Sinan Collinge, of Roman Avenue South. Stamford Bridge, was jailed for 16 weeks and banned from driving for three years.
He admitted drug driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on Whinny Lane, Claxton.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
