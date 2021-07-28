AN ECO shop set up by a former Coronation Street actress has expanded into bigger premises.

I love Zero, which has been operating in Clarkes Lane, Pocklington, since September 2020, has relocated to the town's 69a Market Street.

Launched by Theresa Brindley and Paul Cusick, it offers customers an alternative to buying dry and household goods from supermarkets in packaging.

It has been a labour of love for Theresa, who played nurse Cathy Power in the ITV soap between 1994 and 1995, and Paul, a civil engineer by profession, who designed and built the shop interior.

Jessica Cusick painting the leaves on the wall in the new I Love Zero premises in Market Street, Pocklington.

The couple's children Thomas, Jessica and Rosie helped to prepare the shop for its opening while Jessica and Rosie have launched a soya candle brand, Bear and Roo, based on their childhood nicknames.

Thomas Cusick testing the strength of the island he made with dad Paul ahead of the shop launch.

“We're delighted with the success of the shop in such a short period,” said Theresa who previously taught at St Martin’s CE Primary in Fangfoss.

“We have been awarded a five star food hygiene rating, a five star Happy Cow Award and a Go2Waste zero landfill certificate. The move will give us the opportunity to increase the stock we offer and give more choice to a growing ethically conscious community.”

Customers can take their own containers, purchase them in store or ask for a paper bag to help cut waste.

The family-run shop sources UK dried goods alongside other sustainable products. Items are chemical and preservative free, body care items are cruelty free, with a growing range of green household products and gifts with minimal packaging.

Local products include Dolores and Rose soap bars, chocolate from York-based Choc Affair, York Emporium coffee, Yorkshire Rapeseed oils and BioD household cleaning goods.

“We want customers to know we have put a lot of time into sourcing our suppliers," said Paul.