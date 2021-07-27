AN appeal has gone out after thieves attempted to break in to a building in York city centre.
The attempted burglary caused damage at St Olave’s Church Hall in Marygate Lane and North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for witnesses and information about about the incident which took place between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday, July 13.
A police spokesman said: "The incident resulted in damage to doors, locks and windows, but it is not believed anything was taken.
"Anyone with information or CCTV that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell. You can also email nicola.russell@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210159897.
