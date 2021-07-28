YORK Olympic hero Stan Wild has been expelled from membership of British Gymnastics.

The gymnast represented his country 26 times, including at the Mexico Olympic Games in 1968 and Munich in 1972 and he also founded York City Gymnastics Club in1974.

He carried the Olympic torch along Rougier Street in 2012, on the York leg of its journey around the UK, cheered on by hundreds of past and present members of the club.

Mr Wild has been barred from membership by the national governing body for gymnastics in the UK, following a hearing by a disciplinary panel and a lengthy suspension.

The ruling means he is not able to work with children and young people within a British Gymnastics recognised environment.

A spokesman confirmed Mr Wild had been expelled, after a five year suspension, adding: “A suspended person cannot take part in any British Gymnastics regulated activity (including coaching, judging, taking part as a gymnast etc) or contact any BG members while suspended.”

He said British Gymnastics did not and would not comment on specific individual cases, adding: “We encourage anyone with concerns over the safety or welfare of any gymnast to come forward and report these.

“What we can say is that as soon as we receive a complaint or directive from the authorities we act swiftly and definitively to investigate in all cases.

“Complex cases can take time to come to a conclusion and we are continually reviewing and adding to the resources we have available in the area of safeguarding to speed the processes up further.”

It has emerged that the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute Mr Wild in 2018, following a police investigation into allegations against the gymnast.

The CPS told the family of a complainant that following a careful review, it had concluded no charges should be brought because it did not believe there was a realistic prospect of obtaining a conviction.

South Yorkshire-born Mr Wild came to York in 1969 to teach physical education at the then York St John College.

He had a distinguished gymnastics career.

He represented his country at four world championships and three European Championships as well as the two Olympic Games.

He was also British champion for five years.

He founded the York City Gymnastics Club in 1974 as a small after school club for children to learn gymnastics.

After fundraising by parents, a gym was built in Heworth and it later became York City Gymnastics Foundation.

Over the years, more than 20,000 children have attended classes there.

Mr Wild, who was the head coach, retired in 2016.

The foundation trustees told The Press: “The Trustees have no further comments to make regarding this matter.

“It has been more than four years since Mr Wild had any connection to the Foundation. I suggest that you pursue this matter with him.”

Mr Wild declined to comment.