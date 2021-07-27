A MAJOR road through York is down to one lane.
There are two-way lights now in place in Wigginton Road outside York Hospital with work expected to last until Friday(July 30).
As The Press reported yesterday, a water main burst in the area of the bus stop across the road from the ambulance entrance to the hospital grounds in the direction of the city centre.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.