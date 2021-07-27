A NEW pop-up vaccination centre is opening in York.
For one morning only Nimbuscare is providing a jab site in York city centre this Saturday (July 31) and is encouraging any who needs a first or second dose to come along.
A Nimbuscare spokesperson said: "With our pop-up Covid Vaccination Clinics proving successful in encouraging hard-to-reach groups of patients to come forward for their vaccinations, we’ve planned another for this Saturday at the Jorvik Gillygate Practice on The Stonebow, from 9am to 12 noon.
"This clinic is for first and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and is open to anyone aged 18 years and above.
"You don't need an appointment or an NHS number to attend, simply walk-in and #GrabAJab."
