THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen further, with more having to go into intensive care.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 36 confirmed and suspected Covid patients, with three of them in intensive care.
These are the highest numbers of the third wave of the coronavirus, but still considerably lower than the height of the second wave on January 26, when 242 Covid patients were being cared for - thanks to the vaccination campaign, which is protecting most older and more vulnerable people.
The trust says a total of 2,280 Covid patients have now been discharged, showing that while patients are still arriving each day, others are leaving following treatment.
