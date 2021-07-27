A PERSONAL training studio which aims to encourage as many people as possible to lead a healthy lifestyle is vying for a Press Business Award.

Complete Life Fitness - a private, fully commercial one-to-one personal training studio in York - has been nominated for the Retail, Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year.

Now in their 30th year, the awards celebrate the best of businesses of all sizes and across all sectors in The Press circulation area of York, North Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire.

Entries have been pouring in, including a nomination for Complete Life Fitness which provides personal training sessions for all ages and abilities, with the use of an open studio or three private training bays.

What started out as one personal trainer has grown to a team of five with a client base that is continuing to grow.

It aims to provide the benefits of exercise and activity to as many people as possible including those who are less able or less confident.

It sets out to make exercise fun and varied and to enable people to safely become more physically active while also providing nutritional support and healthy eating advice.

It also aims to improve people's health and wellbeing by creating a social environment for patients with shared conditions and experiences.

Complete Life Fitness, at Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton, has provided services to York organisations including York Mind, York Menfulness, Yorkey Dads, York Carers as well as clients dealing with health complications such as cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, arthritis and scoliosis.

All the trainers hold industry-accredited personal training qualifications, and all members receive on-going client assessments and consultations, food diary analysis, goal setting and guides as well as personal weekly tasks and challenges.

Team training, access to additional resources and regular meetings ensure the flow of quality service throughout the staff to pass on to the client.

Personal trainers all have specialisms within their field, from yoga and professional football coaching to health condition management including cancer rehabilitation and lower back pain management. Clients are matched to the trainer best suited to their needs and desires.

As well as one-to-one private personal training sessions, it also offers online personal training through live video for people at home and also offer outdoor and indoor small group sessions.

Membership prices vary depending on sessions. There are offers for new members and a referral scheme to benefit current members.