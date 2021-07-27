A CARE assistant at a North Yorkshire care home has received a prestigious 15-year service award in celebration of her hard work.
Angela Rothery, who works at Stamford Bridge Beaumont in Stamford Bridge, has worked with residents to ensure that their needs have been met for 15 years.
Emma Smith, general manager at the care home, said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Angela. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.
"I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge Beaumont when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Angela."
Stamford Bridge Beaumont, run by Barchester, provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 92 residents.
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: "I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Angela has achieved this milestone."
