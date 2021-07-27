FIREFIGHTERS will be putting their water rescue skills on display.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say staff from Selby Crew are going to be on Selby Canal at Brayton Bridge on Yorkshire Day this Sunday (August 1) between 10am-2pm. 

Speaking on Twitter, Station Manager Bob Hoskins, said: "We will have our water rescue equipment on show and you may even get a chance to rescue a firefighter.

"See you there."