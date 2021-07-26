THE Met Office has issued a warning of thunderstorms for York and North Yorkshire.

The yellow warning runs from 9am tomorrow until 6am on Wednesday.

It says thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption, and spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures.

There is also a risk of homes and businesses being flooded or struck by lightning.

Tomorrow will still be warm,.with a maximum temperature of 25C possible, but it will be cooler for the rest of the week,with a mixture of sunshine and showers, some heavy and thundery.