TWO York businesses have been rated among the best independent establishments in the country.

Luxury Ice Cream Co (LICC) and Bruk’s Café both reached the third spot in their respective categories - the best ice-cream shop, and the best café- with an average of 4.5 out of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, in Tide’s research to find the best independent businesses in the country.

LICC in Back Swinegate is owned by Steph Blair, who took on the business two years ago when it sold 160 flavours - it now sells 500.

Steph said: “This is the best decision I’ve ever made; we have such a vast array of flavours.

“We have something different everyday- I ask people on social media what we should make, and people message me with requests.”

Nestled down in Peter Lane, off Market Street, Bruk’s café is owned by Joanna Webb.

Joanna said: “We attract a mixture of customers of all ages and have a good atmosphere, and after being closed for five months due to Covid we now have more tables outside.”

Both businesses have a loyal customer base and both buy locally sourced ingredients.

Joanna said: “We have locally produced food of good quality- breakfasts, vegan options, paninis, homemade quiches- our chocolate and Oreo milkshakes are amazing.”

Steph said: “Our strawberries are from Shambles market, we’ve tapped into the vegan market- not just the regular sorbets but vegan gelatos, creating a full dessert menu with Maltese culinary artist Chris Zammit.”

She is now hosting events with her ice-cream van and cart, starting this Saturday with a family event for estate agents’ Preston Baker and weddings booked through till 2023. I’m a big supporter of local business- why go somewhere that you could just go to anywhere else?”

To get their score Tide multiplied the average star rating by number of reviews on TripAdvisor.