POLICE have seized another e-scooter following a spate of crimes in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the e-scooter belonged to a teenager who had not taken out insurance.

It was seized on Saturday evening - marking one of many driving offences involving e-scooters in 2021 so far.

The force said it was seeing a "rise" in the crime as more people travel by e-scooter on the roads.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are seeing a rise in driving offences involving e-scooters."

It comes after North Yorkshire Police traffic constable Mark Patterson from the Roads Policing Group warned that electric cooters are considered motor vehicles.

Many riders are not aware of the law or that they can be prosecuted if they fail to follow it, TC Patterson said.

TC Patterson said: “E-scooters are a form of powered transporter and are classed as motor vehicles by the Road Traffic Act.

“That means you need a driving licence and insurance to use one on a road or public place.

“Personal users are unlikely to be able to obtain adequate insurance, so are only allowed to use their e-scooter on private land.”

Legal limits also remain in place if you have had a glass of alcohol or taken drugs.

“If you’re under the influence of drink or drugs you may be arrested. If convicted could face a driving ban and a large fine,” TC Patterson said.

“We have to deal with you like any other motorist. So that also means if you don’t have insurance you could also get six points and a £300 fine.”

York is also the only place in Yorkshire which has a trial scheme to help you ride legally.

TC Patterson said: “You still need at least a provisional driving licence, must be over the age of 18 and register with the company responsible for the trial.

“You will need to comply with the rules set by the company, who will explain where you can ride legally. They will also ask you to prove you have a valid provisional or full driving license when you book.”

Children are not exempt from the restrictions and police do have the power to seize illegally-ridden e-scooters.

“The rules still apply to under 18s,” said TC Patterson.

“If a child is stopped riding an e-scooter in a public place, we will provide advice to both them and their parents about where they can be legally used.

“If this advice is ignored then they may be subject to prosecution.

“We’d much rather people stick to the rules. But if they don’t we can seize their e-scooter.

“They’d be liable for a fee of at least £150 to reclaim it and they’d only get it back if they could produce a valid insurance policy.”