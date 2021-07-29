A long-planned centenary reunion for staff and students of Nunthorpe Grammar School, which has been delayed for a year because of Covid, will finally go ahead at the weekend.
A dinner will be held at the Merchant Adventurers Hall on Friday - and Millthorpe School, which now occupies the former Nunthorpe buildings, is throwing open its doors to Nunthorpe old boys and staff on Saturday afternoon.
The reunion has been organised by former staff and pupils, among them Darrell Buttery, who taught English at the school from 1974-1985. Copies of his 'Nunthorpe Diary' will be available free over the weekend.
To celebrate the reunion, we've dug out from out archives several photos of the school from the 1970s and 1980s.
Nunthorpe Grammar opened in 1920 and closed in 1985 when York's grammar and secondary modern schools disappeared, to be replaced by comprehensives.
Pupils emerging from Nunthorpe Grammar School during morning break in 1978. In the background stands the original Victorian mansion.
