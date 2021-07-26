A 31-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Eggborough yesterday evening.
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for help in the investigation but have released few details about it.
They say they were told about a man behaving aggressively in Selby Road, Eggborough at about 9pm yesterday.
They went to the area and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He is still in custody this afternoon.
They want anyone with information that could help them in the investigation into the incident to content them by ringing 101 and quoting reference 12210168119.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.