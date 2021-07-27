After a long, enforced hiatus, York's live music scene is finally making a comeback.

Over the last 16 months, countless gigs in York and North Yorkshire have had to be cancelled or re-arranged because of the Covid pandemic.

But something like 30,000 fans packed York racecourse on Saturday, for the racing followed by a concert by pop band McFly on the second day of the course’s Music Showcase.

That wasn't the only live music in York over the weekend. Saturday also saw the re-opening of The Fulford Arms, one of York's best small music venues, with their first live gig in almost 500 days.

Chris Sherrington, who runs the pub, admitted in advance that he was both excited and nervous. "It's a joy to be able to reopen and have people inside, listening to music again," he said. "But there is a bit of wariness. A few people have said they feel cautious, and it is going to have an impact on our sales. A lot of people are being pinged at the moment. We are making it as safe as we can."

Saturday also saw the York Blues Festival take place at The Crescent, another of the city's acclaimed music venues.

The event, organised by Paul Winn and Ben Darwin, sold out, with 270 people attending. "Some people were nervous and returned tickets, but we were able to sell them to people on the waiting list," said Paul.

As for my own York-based band, Miles and The Chain Gang, we're ending an 18 month long drought of gigs when we play The Fulford Arms on Thursday. Serving up a potent brew of our own emotive songs, with hints of soul and new wave, we're also featuring a new band member in saxophone player Fay Donaldson.

It's going to be a kick to playing live again. As Tim Bruce, our bass player, said to me the other day: 'It's been too long.' He's right.

Miles and The Chain Gang play The Fulford Arms, 7.30 for 8pm Thursday July 29, tickets £8 on the door. Support from Electric Courgette.