A FIRM of chartered accountants and business advisers which prides itself on attracting and retaining the best talent is a contender for the Employer of the Year award.

Clive Owen LLP which offers competitive financial benefits and also strives to care for the mental and physical wellbeing of staff has been nominated in The Press Business Awards 2021.

The firm's work/life balance package encompasses generous and increasing leave, and time off in lieu for additional time worked.

Optional health and wellbeing benefits include access to counselling services while the firm has invested in mental health awareness training among staff.

It offers a cycle to work scheme; discounted private health insurance; free eye tests and paid time off for flu and Covid-19 jabs.

The York firm introduced an interactive wellbeing app with activities to get people moving, talking and motivated while promoting team engagement and wellbeing.

Staff are able to take paid time off for volunteering and giving blood, and are encouraged to raise money for charities and attend social events.

Employees undertake training to upskill while key qualifications are fully supported and relevant professional memberships paid for.

During the pandemic, the firm focused on regular communications with new starters to get the right balance of learning, development and social interaction.

The firm started a Most Valuable Player award with staff nominating colleagues who go over and above for clients, colleagues, or communities.

A programme of communication was introduced, with feedback sessions, to ensure everyone was informed on the firm's progress.

Managers and colleagues were also encouraged to check in on each other to increase social engagement and mutual support.

The teams have also enjoyed online events including quizzes and escape rooms and have received chocolate goody bags at home.

New Wellbeing Wednesdays will encourage staff to undertake wellbeing activities and webinars covering topics such as sleep and mindfulness.

The deadline is August 15.