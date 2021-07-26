PUPILS and staff at this secondary school have struck gold.
Ryedale School in Nawton is the first secondary school in the county to be awarded the Gold Healthy Schools Award for the Active Lives and Emotional Health and Wellbeing by North Yorkshire County Council.
The award covers four key themes: active lifestyles, emotional health and wellbeing; food in schools and personal, social and health education (including sex and relationship education). The school has been through a stringent assessment process whereby the council have confirmed they are very happy with the provision in all four areas, as well as the results of the student voice and staff wellbeing voice.
Domenica Wilkinson, head teacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the award, and wish to thank our team Miss Wallis, Dr Williams and Miss Mussett, who worked so hard on our submission. We had confirmation from North Yorkshire County Council that it was an excellent submission, and really provided an insight into our school’s commitment to health and wellbeing for our students and staff. To be the first secondary school in North Yorkshire to achieve Gold is brilliant recognition for our team. Well done to all involved.”
