POLICE have arrested a man following disruption at the riverside earlier today.
At around 8.15am today (July 26), North Yorkshire Police received reports of a man causing a disturbance at the junction between Low Ousegate and Coney Street in York.
The man climbed onto the river side of the railings but was brought to safety with support from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. The 36 year-old man was arrested for breach of a Community Behaviour Order.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Thank you to the York Rescue Boat which also attended to support police in dealing with this incident."
