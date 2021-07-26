A YORK city centre shop could be turned into a five bedroom holiday rental.

The Age UK charity shop in Walmgate would be converted into a house for let as an AirBnB under plans submitted to City of York Council.

The building dates back to around 1700, according to a heritage report, and is no longer suitable for the charity because of its age, access issues and listed building status.

The charity bought the building in the 1980s but has now sold it.

A statement says: “Furthermore, more office space is now required in order for the charity to meet growing, local demand.

“As such, Age UK has found alternative accommodation within York where it will continue to provide an augmented service to local residents. The planned relocation has prompted the sale of the building.”

The property was originally a house but was converted into a shop in the 19th century. Under the proposals, the modern office extensions at the back will be demolished and the shop front removed, along with internal changes to turn it back into a home.

The applicant says they intend to rent the house out as a holiday let, or AirBnB, but that it could be used as a family home in future.

Walmgate was once an industrial area of overcrowded slums where a quarter of York’s population lived at one point in the 19th century, according to heritage experts.

They say this was because of an influx of Irish immigrants in the 1840s, adding that in 1853 there was a tannery, corn mill, linen manufacturer, a timber yard and a bleach yard all close to the Walmgate property.

“The area had a very high concentration of public houses and churches which served the densely populated community,” they say.

“The area was odorous, overcrowded and had a high infant mortality rate and as such was not a particularly desirable place to live.

“This may explain the slightly lower status detailing of the building when compared with dwellings of a similar age located elsewhere within York.

“Significant phases of slum clearance took place in the early twentieth century. Whilst the application site survived, the land to the rear of the site running down to the Foss was largely cleared which has led to a high density of modern structures to the north of the application site.”

Age UK named the building at 68 to 70 Walmgate Norman Collinson House after the charity was awarded a significant grant by the Norman Collinson Trust and there is a plaque above the front door.

The building was sold after all bids were submitted to the Charity Commission for consideration. The charity’s office has relocated and has four other branches in the city.