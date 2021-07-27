A KILLER who eluded justice for 13 years is also a sex offender, it can now be revealed.

Police found indecent images of children at David Roustoby's home when they investigated him for the murder of David Clarke, 43.

Mr Clarke, of Huntington Road, York, died in 2007.

His death was initially not treated as murder and a coroner recorded an open verdict.

Only after Roustoby bragged in 2019 about killing him was he investigated and prosecuted for the murder.

On November 1, 2019, police searched Roustoby's then home in Longwood Road, Clifton Moor, and found the sexual images of youngsters that he had downloaded from the internet.

Roustoby, 46, attended York Magistrates Court via a video link from Full Sutton maximum security prison east of York where he is now serving his life sentence.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence to be served alongside the life sentence.

York Magistrates Court heard that he had 78 images of the worst category, 58 of the middle category and 100 of the least serious category.

Following his conviction for murder in October 2020, Mr Clarke's family revealed how Roustoby had made their ordeal worse by the lies he had told about the deceased man.

The lies had included sexual allegations.

The jury heard there was no evidence to support Roustoby's lies and no-one else had made any kind of sexual allegations about Mr Clarke.

When he passed sentence on Roustoby, Mr Justice Goss called him: "someone whom I am satisfied is manipulative, controlling and deceitful."

He ordered that Roustoby serve at least 19 years of his life sentence before he can apply for parole.

Leeds Crown Court heard how, in 2007, Roustoby rendered Mr Clarke unable to resist by plying him with alcohol and crushed up diazepam, strangled him and dumped him in the River Foss south of Strensall.