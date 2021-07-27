CRIME author has won an award for the “story that saved his life” after being mugged and stabbed.
Chris Whitaker, the New York Times’ bestseller, was crowned the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2021, on Thursday, July 22, at the opening night ceremony for Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, presented by Harrogate International Festivals at the Old Swan Hotel.
Set in coastal California, his novel “We begin at the end” is a story of crime, punishment, love, and redemption.
Chris, who is Hertfordshire based, said: “I began writing this book as a form of therapy after being mugged and stabbed. Without a doubt this story saved my life.
“To win this award feels like the most wonderful, dreamlike end to a journey that has been 20 years in the making- I don’t think I’ll ever stop smiling now.”
He secured his first nomination after being chosen by public vote.
