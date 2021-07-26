THE Yorkshire Vet is one of the star attractions at a show set to go ahead this weekend.

On Saturday (July 31) and Sunday (August 1) Scampston Hall near Malton will once again be hosting the Game and Country Fair.

Peter Wright, TV's The Yorkshire Vet, will be attending the event on Sunday promoting his two books which will be for sale. Peter will be interacting with members of the public and signing copies between midday and 1pm.

Veterinary surgeon Peter, 64, began working with world-famous vet and author Alfred Wight, who is better known by his pen name James Herriot, at a practice in Thirsk in 1982. The practice moved to its current site in Thirsk in 1996 and it was named Skeldale Veterinary Centre, before the original became a tourist attraction known as The World of James Herriot. Animal lovers have been following the work of Mr Wright on The Yorkshire Vet since 2015.

Both days two action-packed arena programmes begin at 10.15am and run until 5pm. The event will feature a packed timetable of equine events, including the Heavy Horse Show on Saturday and Show Jumping Classes on Sunday. Also, the British Scurry and Trials Driving brings ‘The Arena Driving Challenge’ - a fast-paced carriage driving sport offering family entertainment at its thrilling best.

Jixenwell Gundogs feature in this year’s scurries, featuring both land and water retrieves. All abilities are welcome, from the dedicated gundog enthusiast to the complete novice needing help and advice from the professionals. Also, back by popular demand, is flycasting tuition and demonstrations by Hywel Morgan, who has competed successfully at World and European levels.

Bring your pet and join in the fun dog show classes, starting 10.30 am each day, try the dog agility course available for the novice to have-a-go, and also those wishing to compete against the clock. However, if you want to see the expert at work watch the talented Bob Hogg and his ‘duck herding’ sheepdogs - an amusing and informative show.

Ferrets, terriers and lurchers will compete in fast-paced racing and shows organised by Alan Tyer, Chairman of the Association of Lurcher Clubs. Entry can be made on the day and racing starts at 9am with showing starting at midday.

Clay pigeon shooting competitions will take place over the weekend and visitors will also be able to put their trigger power to the test with tuition available for those wishing to have-a-go.

Adults and children alike will love getting up close to meet birds of prey including vultures, owls, falcons, hawks and eagles. Visit the reptile display and be prepared to handle snakes, lizards etc. Don’t forget The Lamb National (and pick your winner), Mobile Farm featuring pigs, sheep, goats, ducks etc and The Hogg Show showcasing some rather amusing and entertaining rare breed pigs!

See vintage vehicles including cars, commercials, fire engines and tractors, browse through the vast array of trade stands, visit the indoor craft, gift & fine food marquee and wander around the intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables to grab a bargain. Be amazed at the skill of our onsite chainsaw carver who will be demonstrating throughout each day and experience various working displays. Enjoy all the fun of the fair with the vintage fairground, Punch & Judy Show and children’s corner. The licensed bar and catering outlets will be serving refreshments all day to give you a chance to relax and plan the rest of your day.

Scampston Hall is situated five miles north-east of Malton on the A64.

Open 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday with free car parking.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at outdoorshows.co.uk or on the day. Adults £10, over 65s £8, under 16s £5, family* £25, under fives free.

*Family - 2 adults and up to 3 Under 16s