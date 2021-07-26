A YORK accountancy firm has hit the right note with a nomination for a top music industry award.

Chartered accountancy, tax specialist and advisory firm, Hentons has been shortlisted in Music Week’s Accountancy Firm of the Year category. The firm is also sponsoring the Manager of the Year category.

Hentons offers a full portfolio of business management and accounting services that include, audit, wealth management, UK and international taxation to clients who include Emeli Sande, Mabel and Katie Melua.

Music industry stalwart and senior partner, Chris Panayi has been working with musicians, managers, promoters, tour teams and agents and many other professionals for more than four decades.

He said: “We are incredibly honoured with this nomination and it’s a real achievement to have been shortlisted for the past three years. The ethos of our practice has always been based on the unity of our partners and staff. We recognise that every person in our team is as important as the next and this characteristic genuinely resonates with our clients.

“Subsequently, all our clients are equally important to us, irrespective of what stage they are at, in their individual careers and they are wholeheartedly valued and respected.

"Our loyalty to them is amply reciprocated by the relationships that we have developed over 40 years of working in the music industry. No client is ever too small or big to benefit from our expert financial guidance and we take great pride in seeing all of our clients achieve the success that their talents merits.”

The winners will be announced on September 14 at an awards ceremony at Battersea Evolution in London.

The Music Week Awards event will see the major and independent labels and publishers, streaming giants like TikTok, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Apple Music, plus the nation’s favourite broadcasters and radio stations all competing for coveted trophies.

They are the UK's only music awards to recognise labels, publishing, live, retail, A&R, radio, marketing and PR, accountancy and all parts of the industry.

Chris added: “It’s been a tough year for live music in particular and we have worked really hard to help our clients to access as much support as possible. This awards ceremony will reward some the most talented people in our industry and also be a chance to celebrate some fantastic achievements, despite everything the pandemic has thrown at us.”