THE hunt is on for a wanted man.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for the public’s help to find 21-year-old wanted man, Brandon Oliver.

A force spokesman said: "Oliver is recalled to prison due to breaching his licence condition.

"He is believed to be in Selby but also has links to York.

"For any immediate sightings please call 999 or for any other information about Oliver’s whereabouts call 101 quoting ref: 12210163905.

"If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."