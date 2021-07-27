DM Deamer (Letters, July 24) asks where are all the birds?
Simple, they stayed away because of Brexit.
Brexit is blamed for every other problem or issue in the UK.
So maybe the birds only got as far as France and thought better about visiting us here in the post-Brexit UK.
Mel Burley, Albion Avenue, York
