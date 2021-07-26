A YORK law firm has been ranked in one of the leading industry guides to UK law firms for the fifth year.
The York office of Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP is included in the Chambers & Partners' guide for its private client practice.
In Chambers' annual High Net Worth guide, Andrew Jackson is one of four firms to be ranked in the York, Hull and region.
Private client partner Kevin Webster also continues to be recognised in the rankings as a leading lawyer in his field.
Mark Pearson-Kendall, managing partner of Andrew Jackson, said: “The Chambers' rankings and feedback always matter to us as they are based on objective research and interviews with our clients, which provide us with a clear picture of how we are performing. The aim across the whole firm is to provide exceptional legal services built around our clients' needs. Our private client team should be very proud of their continued recognition over many years from one of the leading client authorities to the UK's legal sector."
