l think it is about time that the Prime Minister gave a speech to the nation on just how serious climate change is: and not just our Prime Minister, but all the leaders of every nation.

It’s all very giving targets of fifty years, but that is far too long. Looking at the way things are going l would say even ten years is too long. Something radical needs to be done now, even if it is unpopular, because we are talking about the survival of our planet.

Robert D Greaves, Alder Way, New Earswick, York

 