REPORTS are coming in of a burst water main causing problems.
There are currently issues in Wigginton Road close to York Hospital due to a water main burst in the area of the bus stop across the road from the ambulance entrance tot he hospital grounds in the direction of the city centre.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Partial lane closure on Wigginton Road (southbound) outside York Hospital due to a burst water main.— York Travel (@york_travel) July 26, 2021
