YORK'S former Disney store could be transformed into a coffee shop.
A planning application has been submitted to City of York Council to convert the Grade II listed building on Parliament Street into a Costa Coffee branch.
With a mixture of booth seating, dining chairs and cosy wingback or cocktail chairs, the cafe would be designed with feature wallpaper, hanging pendants lighting, clusters of mirrors and Costa's 'signature bean artwork'.
The exterior of the building would be painted in the chain's deep red branding with new signage in white.
The chain would strip out Disney's modern shop fitting and introduce wood panelling, the installation of new furniture and a front counter for customers.
Planners also hope to replace air conditioning units but keep them in their existing positions as well as changing the door to open outwards.
A staff room will remain on the second floor.
