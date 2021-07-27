IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five badminton pictures from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these pictures?
Pictured above, April 1978, are the doubles winners in the York schools under 18 badminton tournament. From the left: Jane Mitchell and Julie Sykes with runners-up Christine Wooton and Karen Buckle. All girls attended the Bar Convent School.
Next up...
BASS NORTH BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 1980: Joint women's section winners Lynda Collier (right) of York and Sue Copper (Sheffield) are pictured with Mr P Scott, after the Bass North Badminton championships at the University of York sports centre, Heslington.
CLIFTON BADMINTON CLUB 1979: Clifton Badminton Club ladies’ team, from the left: Shelagh Barker, Hilary Falkingham and Pam Palmer.
KNAVESMIRE ‘A’ TEAM 1980: Winners of York and District Badminton League Mixed Division 3, from the left: Sandra Martin, Paul Blackett, Val Thompson, John Potter, Pat Morton and Richard Middleton.
YORK RI BADMINTON TEAM 1978: Leaders in the York League Men's Division 1, from the left: Geoff Oxley, Dave Powell, Richard Paux, Rex Powell, Mike Riley, Jim Caller.
