A YORK university and theatre are collaborating to bring students a great opportunity in the arts industry.
York St John University and York Theatre Royal are offering students the chance to take part in a new sponsorship scheme, which will give them access to theatre spaces, to work on professional projects, and theatre mentorship amongst other opportunities through the mentorship.
Juliet Forster, creative director at York Theatre Royal, said: “At a time when Arts Education - and the industry itself - is under pressure, it is all the more important that arts organisations work closely with students and provide professional input and opportunities to strengthen their learning.
“Both our organisations are committed to supporting and encouraging the growth of artistic talent in York.”
This collaboration will expand upon the extracurricular activities that they already provide for students and help develop their connections within the industry.
Dr Sarah O’Brien, associate head of school for performance at York St John University said:
“Our partnership with York Theatre Royal offers highly valuable placement opportunities within an international professional performance institution for our Acting, Musical Theatre, and Drama students- this includes rehearsal room shadowing and performance opportunities, ’take-over’ events and placements at the York Theatre Royal Youth Theatre.”
A third year student at the university, Jack Titherley, was awarded a Graduate Prize this year as part of the collaboration.
His work will be developed over the summer and hoped to be produced on the York Theatre Royal stage this autumn.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.