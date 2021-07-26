A POPULAR East Yorkshire stately home is set to celebrate Yorkshire Day with with a programme of events mixing tradition with fun, music, theatre, and activities.
This Sunday (August 1), Sewerby Hall and Gardens will host a full day of activities including morris dancing by The Raven Morris Dancers, as well as Yorkshire Pudding and Spoon Racing and flinging a flat cap. In the house, there will be opportunities to make Yorkshire flags and also traditional Yorkshire recipes.
General manager Marie Gascoigne said : “We always look forward to Yorkshire Day here at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and we have a very varied programme of fun activities this year."
Outside in the woods, there will be four performances by Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: ‘Great Yorkshire Moments’ will include flying firsts, Yorkshire Puddings and a chance to be crowned Sewerby King of the North. These performances must be booked in advance.
There will be an Orangery concert at 2pm by The Assembly Line - a ukulele band made up of seniors from The East Riding, playing jazz, blues, folk and pop.
The zoo will be open, as will the Clock Tower Café and a range of other facilities.
The chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Nigel Wilkinson, will read the Yorkshire Declaration at 11.46am, with support from the Driffield Town Crier.
Full details can be found on the venue's website.
