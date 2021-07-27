AN accountant specialising in tax avoidance ran a £64,091 VAT fraud scheme for three years, York Crown Court heard.

Sole trader Thomas Michael Longhurst didn't pay a penny to the tax collector despite receiving £421,446 in marketing and and consultancy referral fees from 2014 to 2017.

He had told the company paying him he was registered for VAT and gave it a VAT number belonging to a company of which he was a director until November 2015.

But he held onto the VAT the company paid him and didn't pass it on to the Government.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said Longhurst had stolen from the public.

"That is what tax fraud is - (not paying) money that should be going to hospitals, defence and the long time care of the elderly.

"You knew what you were doing.

"Everyone is now going to know you are a tax fraudster.

"That will hurt and so it should."

Longhurst, 36, of Main Road, Drax south of Selby, pleaded guilty to fraudulent evasion of VAT and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 300 hours' unpaid work and observe a five-month curfew from 8pm to 5am.

The court heard he has now paid all of the £64,091 he didn't pay when he should have done.

For Longhurst, Allan Armbrister said he had behaved out of character.

He was involved in a scaffolding company that had been in a "great deal of difficulty", so he had decided to retain VAT and use it to help the company.

"He does find it very difficult to come to terms with the dishonesty aspect." said Mr Armbrister.