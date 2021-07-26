A PATIENT broke three ribs of a staff member and injured another when he was angry at a hospital north of York, the city's crown court heard.

Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting, said it took three people to restrain Carter Troy, 31, following his outburst at Stockton Hall psychiatric unit.

Troy, who has a previous conviction for robbery, was being detained at the medium secure hospital under the Mental Health Act.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, made two orders under the same act. Both last indefinitely.

Together they mean Troy cannot be released into the community until he can satisfy the Ministry of Justice he is not a danger to other people as well as convincing doctors that he is sufficiently recovered not to need in-patient hospital treatment.

Two psychiatrists sent reports to York Crown Court recommending that Troy be made subject to both orders.

Troy is now detained in Ashworth high security psychiatric hospital near Liverpool.

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, affray and assault.

Psychiatric consultant Dr Melanie Higgins, from Ashworth Hospital, said he is genuinely remorseful for the incident.

"It is entirely due to his non-compliance with medication," she said.

Mr Bosomworth said on December 28, another patient objected to being asked to turn down the music he was listening to.

The other patient and Troy approached a staff member in the corridor and Troy punched him in the face.

The staff member fell to the ground and both patients shouted at him.

"With great difficulty two other members of staff got between the defendant and the victim," said Mr Bosomworth.

Eventually, staff managed to drag Troy back to the nursing station and calm him down. Both patients were then put in seclusion said the prosecution barrister.

The first staff member suffered three fractured ribs, cuts and bruises.

One of the staff who had come to his assistance suffered a black eye and cuts.