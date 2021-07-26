EMERGENCY services were called to an incident at York riverside this morning as a man threatened to enter the water (July 26).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police, York Rescue Boat and ambulance crews were called to the incident in King’s Staith earlier today.
Three rescue boats were in the water, two crewed by firefighters and the Rescue Boat.
Three fire engines along with supporting vehicles were also parked near to the King’s Arms pub.
The incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion.
York Fire Station manager, Bob Hoskins, said on Twitter: "A male was detained by police after threatening to enter the water. Thanks for everyone’s assistance and the patience of the public."
