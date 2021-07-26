A WATERWAYS and wellbeing charity has issued a safety warning after seeing an increase of people jumping in.

The Canal and River Trust, which looks after to waterways throughout Yorkshire and the North East of England, is reminding people, in particular, families with children, to stay safe during the summer holidays.

The Trust is asking families to stay SAFE- Stay Away From the Edge- of the water.

They sent out the message to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day which was on Sunday (July 25), and was announced by the United Nations earlier this year.

Sean McGinley, regional director Yorkshire and North East for the Trust said: “Spending time by water is a lovely way to spend a Summer’s day, and they are excellent places for families.

“But its also important that people, especially children and teenagers, are aware of the dangers of cooling off by going for a dip- the consequences can be devastating”

Summer is a popular time for people to visit the canals and rivers, which has increased with more people taking staycations.

Last summer, visits to canals had more than doubled, and the Trust expects them to be more popular this year.

More than half of the 400 people who drown in UK waters every year happen in inland waterways such as canals, rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

“There are lots of hidden risks that you can’t see- submerged obstacles that can cause injury or you can get tangled in, unknown depth and current, and often the water is a lot colder than you think which can lead to shock.

“Please stay away from the edge and don’t get in the water, its just not worth it, find an open water swimming club near you.”