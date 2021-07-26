A TOP North Yorkshire venue is marking their first annual Celebrate Yorkshire Day with a family-friendly event this weekend.

Starting at noon on Yorkshire Day this Sunday, August 1, the event in The Milton Rooms in Malton will see local performers, White Star band on stage till 2pm followed by Malton’s Charity band, a variety of local businesses, and competitions till 4pm.

Outside the Rooms will be flat cap and horseshoe throwing, and two children’s fancy dress competitions, with the prizes of tickets for upcoming children’s shows at Milton Rooms and vouchers for Malton’s Groovy Moo Ice Cream Parlour up for grabs.

Competition entries must be in by noon, and the winners will be announced at 3pm, voted for by the public.

Venue manager, Lisa Rich, said: “People are urged to bring along their best-looking Yorkshire Puddings and enter our competition to win a joint of beef from Food to Remember, a family run food business here in Malton.”

The Studio Bar will host stalls with refreshments and activities, from a range local businesses and charities including gin and whisky specialist McMillans, the dog rescues Ryedale Dog Rescue and Miss Mollie’s and Sue Hawes Photography.

Other local businesses have an environmental theme, such as Yorkshire Rotters, a volunteer group to inspire people to change their waste disposal habits, and York based The Recycle Project CIC, a group aiming to reduce the number of disposed cycles.

Lisa said: “If the weather is kind lots of the events will be outdoors. If not, we will move them inside.

“Everyone is welcome to what promises to be a fun afternoon.’’

For more information about the event, contact info@themiltonrooms.com