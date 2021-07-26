A NEW play therapist has joined a growing team of specialists in York who are helping troubled youngsters.
Heidi Miles is to work at ‘The Retreat at Charles Court,’ a brand-new facility in Strensall after working for the NSPCC for many years with children and young people,helping to develop a therapeutic service for children who experienced domestic abuse.
She has extensive experience in working with complex trauma, pre and post-trial therapy, gender and identity, as well as attachment and loss, learning disability and difficulties, fostering, adoption and kinship/connected carers.
She said her approach to therapy was based on the importance of having a safe and honest relationship with the people and families she sees.
“I will listen to what they have to say and be alongside them to provide a safe, non-judgmental space," she said. "With younger children I help them see visually what they might be struggling with by using art, small world or sand tray, writing the themes down so that they have something concrete to work with and move forward with.
“I have supported many children who have been able to master their muddles and the play therapy I do can help with how things are at homes, school or with friends."
For more information about the services on offer for children and young people at The Retreat, York, phone 01904 412 551, option 3, or email info@theretreatyork.org.uk.
