A MAJOR road is closed after a fire.
The north bound A1(M) in North Yorkshire is currently closed, with queueing traffic due to an earlier lorry fire from junction 44, the A64 York and Tadcaster turn off to junction 45 for A659 Wattlesyke and Boston Spa.
A milk lorry caught fire around 3.45am and has spilt milk over the road. All trapped traffic was released by around 6.30am.
There's a diversion in place via Bramham, using Paradise Way and West Woods Road using the Hollow Circle symbol.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Both Tadcaster fire engines and later the water bowser, responded to a request from West Yorkshire fire brigade to assist their Wetherby appliance in dealing with a large goods vehicle carrying a load of milk cartons.
"The lorry was engulfed in flames on their arrival and was extinguished by firecrews using at least four hosereel and four breathing apparatus. No one was reported injured and the cause for the fire is not known at this time, but it's believed to be vehicle related."
